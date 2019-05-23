Tamil Nadu Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: In first fight without Jayalalthiaa, Karunanidhi, big test for AIADMK, DMK

Welcome to our live blog on the Tamil Nadu elections — Lok Sabha and bypolls! The counting of votes has begun across the country for the Lok Sabha Elections. The trends are likely to be clear at around noon, but you can follow our blog for insights, analysis and news on key candidates and constituencies! We will bring you live trends as they come in. Stay tuned!

India’s seven-phase Lok Sabha election, spanning two-and-half months and 542 seats, ends on Thursday. The counting of votes begun at 8 am in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and 22-assembly constituencies. Strong result leads will be known by noon — unless it turns out to be a neck-and-neck fight. Counting for the Lok Sabha polls and the state bypolls will be done simultaneously in Tamil Nadu.

Whichever way the results go on May 23, the Lok Sabha elections would have charted a new political discourse in Tamil Nadu . For one, this is the first election after the deaths of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, arguably Tamil Nadu’s tallest politicians. For the ruling AIADMK, which won 37 of the 39 seats in 2014, this general election is key to send a message of unity, strength and stability. For DMK, the results are not only a test of M K Stalin's leadership but will also set a course for the DMK.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK government in the state is on uncertain ground with 22 seats up for grabs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The party, which has 113 seats, needs at least five more to retain power. The DMK and its allies, with 97 members in the House, could topple the government if manages support from 21 MLAs.

The AIADMK, which won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2014, is battling incumbency while trying to keep afloat after Amma’s death. This election is key for the party to send a message of unity, strength and stability. For the DMK, on the other hand, this is the first election under the leadership of M K Stalin. The results today will not only test his leadership but also set a new course for the DMK after the death of Karunanidhi.

TN (Tamil Nadu) Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates : The stakes are high in Tamil Nadu, where the results of the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 22 seats will be declared on Thursday. In the first election without veteran leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi , any result today will chart a new political discourse for the southern state.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha, bypoll results LIVE UPDATES: The state recorded nearly 72 per cent voting in the general elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha, bypoll election results LIVE UPDATES

Whichever way the results go on May 23, the Lok Sabha elections would have charted a new political discourse in Tamil Nadu. For one, this is the first election after the deaths of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, arguably among Tamil Nadu’s tallest politicians.

For the ruling AIADMK, which won 37 of the 39 seats in the 2014 general election, this election is key to send a message of unity, strength and stability. After the death of its matriarch, fondly known as Amma, a tussle for power left the party in factions before Edapaddi K Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam stitched up an alliance to stay in power. This is not only the first test for the alliance, but also a government battling incumbency.

On the other hand, after the death of DMK chief Karunanidhi, a scripted narrative unfolded as his son and political heir M K Stalin rose to take charge.

Also read | On the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu: A rising sun and setting stars

Tamil Nadu is not a state that can be cast aside this election. With 39 seats, it has the fourth highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies. While for decades local issues were central to its politics, the recent alliances between AIADMK and BJP, and DMK and Congress has pulled it into national politics.

For the BJP and Congress, which have so far failed to make inroads in the state, this comes as a significant opportunity. The changing situation in Tamil Nadu might give the national parties a bigger say in their respective alliances.

Unlike the past, this year’s election has seen many new entrants. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rebel and Sasikala’s nephew, contested 38 of the 39 seats.

Dhinakaran was elected to the state legislative Assembly in 2017 after winning a bypoll to Jaya’s R K Puram seat. One can’t put it past Dhinakaran to play spoiler for AIADMK and DMK.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s outfit Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), meanwhile, contested all the seats.

Tamil Nadu bypolls results

Along with the Lok Sabha elections, bypolls to 18 seats were held. Both the AIADMK and DMK contested all 18 seats. In Tamil Nadu’s 234-member Assembly, 22 seats are vacant. The AIADMK currently has 108 seats, and support for three Independents. The party needs to win at least eight seats to retain majority. The DMK-Congress-IUML alliance, on the other hand, has 97 MLAs in the House. This puts it within earshot of forming the government should it win enough in the bypolls.

Here’s where TTV Dhinakaran’s party gains significance. The 18 bypolls were necessitated after MLAs left the AIADMK to join the rebel leader. At least 15 of these leaders are re-contesting the bypolls on AMMK tickets. The 18 bypolls are spread across 15 constituencies, and this leads to the fear that the Lok Sabha elections may have an effect on these local elections.

Read | TTV Dhinakaran interview: ‘I will never align with communal BJP… But Congress is a secular force’

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election results: Key constituencies, candidates

Thoothukudi in the south is set to witness a big fight between Rajya Sabha MP from DMK Kanimozhi and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. Kanimozhi, who is contesting her debut Lok Sabha election, is the daughter of Karunanidhi. Thoothukudi came into national limelight a year ago when police during protests over the Sterlite copper plant killed 13 people.

Another contest to look out for is in Kanyakumari, the only seat BJP won in the 2014 elections. Sitting MP and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is contesting against Congress’ Vasanthakumar H, a businessman-politician from the region.

In Sivaganga, Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti is contesting against BJP’s national secretary H Raja. A traditional Congress seat, Karti had told The Indian Express, “In this election, there is no other question or agenda except the ouster of Modi.”

Chennai Central will see a faceoff between Congress’ Dayanidhi Maran and Sam Paul, a rookie standing for AIADMK’s ally PMK.