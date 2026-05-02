Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Date, Time: When Will TN Assembly elections vote counting begin?

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 date and time confirmed as May 4 with counting starting at 8 AM across all 234 constituencies.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 2, 2026 05:35 PM IST
tamil nadu, tIn Tamil Nadu, voting across all 234 assembly constituencies took place on April 23, with the state seeing a strong voter turnout of over 85%.In Tamil Nadu, voting across all 234 assembly constituencies took place on April 23, with the state seeing a strong voter turnout of over 85%.
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Date and Time: The Tamil Nadu election polling was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission, the state recorded a high voter turnout of over 80%. The numbers point to strong participation from voters across the state. The high turnout is a reflection of the deep interest people have in the political process, especially in a state that has long been known for its active and engaged electorate.

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the race across 234 constituencies in the state. Among the prominent names are Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, contesting from Kolathur, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami from Edappadi, TVK president C Joseph Vijay from Perambur and Trichy East and NTK leader Seeman from Karaikudi.

According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a voter turnout of 82.24 percent by 5 pm. This surpassed the state’s previous highest turnout of 78.29 percent, which was recorded during the 2011 polls. 

Date and Time

The Election Commission of India will declare the result on May 4. 

The vote counting will start at 8 am that day. Declaration of the final results may take place in the evening. 

The official results can be viewed on the official Election Commission’s website. The Indian Express will also publish trends, reactions, and the final results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

How is the election vote counting done?

  • Counting begins with postal ballots and electronic postal ballots. Once these are done, EVM votes are counted and early trends begin to emerge within minutes.
  • Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel, and candidate agents are allowed inside the counting centre. No one else can enter and mobile phones are not permitted for anyone except those on official duty.
  • Candidate agents must stay inside until counting is fully complete. If any agent suspects something is wrong, they can request a recount, but only after the official result has been announced.
  • The Returning Officer records the votes received by each candidate on a result sheet, officially declares the winner and hands them a victory certificate.
  • Once counting wraps up, the EVMs are sealed and returned to the strong room, where they must remain for 45 days following the counting day as per the rules.

(Written by Paramita Datta. She is an intern with Indianexpress.com)

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