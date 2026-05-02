Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Date, Time: When Will TN Assembly elections vote counting begin?

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Date and Time: The Tamil Nadu election polling was conducted in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission, the state recorded a high voter turnout of over 80%. The numbers point to strong participation from voters across the state. The high turnout is a reflection of the deep interest people have in the political process, especially in a state that has long been known for its active and engaged electorate.
A total of 4,023 candidates are in the race across 234 constituencies in the state. Among the prominent names are Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, contesting from Kolathur, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami from Edappadi, TVK president C Joseph Vijay from Perambur and Trichy East and NTK leader Seeman from Karaikudi.
According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a voter turnout of 82.24 percent by 5 pm. This surpassed the state’s previous highest turnout of 78.29 percent, which was recorded during the 2011 polls.
The Election Commission of India will declare the result on May 4.
The vote counting will start at 8 am that day. Declaration of the final results may take place in the evening.
The official results can be viewed on the official Election Commission’s website. The Indian Express will also publish trends, reactions, and the final results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
(Written by Paramita Datta. She is an intern with Indianexpress.com)
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