Tamil Nadu Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: First predictions to be out soon after record voter turnout

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam front are the key players in the Tamil Nadu elections, alongside other parties. (Credits: EPS/ X and File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The exit polls for Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes Assembly election will be released today, offering an early indication of voting trends among the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK, Seeman-led NTK, and actor Vijay’s TVK.

Polling was held across Tamil Nadu on April 23 for all 234 Assembly seats, with over 4,000 candidates contesting. The state recorded a voter turnout of 84.6 per cent, the highest since the 1952 elections.

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The total electorate stood at around 5.73 crore, including over 2.93 crore women and 2.83 crore men. Third-gender voters accounted for about 7,728.

Key Contenders: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam front are the key players in the Tamil Nadu elections, alongside other parties.

The DMK has projected Udhayanidhi Stalin as the face of the next generation in these elections. The party has fielded several new faces, especially in the constituencies it lost in 2021. It has announced a total of 164 candidates out of 234 constituencies.

The DMK-led alliance includes DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, which has been allotted 10 seats.

The AIADMK is contesting 172 seats, while the AMMK, led by TTV Dhinakaran, is contesting 11 seats. The BJP has been allotted 33 seats, while the PMK is divided between rival factions.

While the BJP and Makkal Needhi Maiam are attempting to win over DMK’s stronghold in Chennai, the AIADMK’s win in the western belt remain crucial.

Past trends: With power alternating between the DMK and AIADMK, Tamil Nadu has witnessed the dominance of Dravidian politics for the past 37 years. The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK has gained traction in the state’s political landscape.

Some of the key candidates include Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin from Kolathur, Edappadi K Palaniswami from Edappadi, TVK president Vijay from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), and NTK leader Seeman from Karaikudi.