Tamil Nadu Assembly Election dates 2026: Voting and result dates, and other key details | Full schedule

Tamil Nadu election date 2026 announced with polling on April 23 in a single phase and counting of votes scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission said.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu election date 2026, Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026 schedule, Tamil Nadu polling date 2026,Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase, meaning all districts across the state will vote on April 23, 2026. (File photo)
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Tamil Nadu Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission of India has announced the Tamil Nadu Assembly election dates 2026, releasing the full election schedule, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the Tamil Nadu election result date.

Election date: April 23, 2026

District/phase-wise polling: Single-phase election across the state

Result date: May 4, 2026

Key election details: Model Code of Conduct in force, over 5.69 crore voters registered

Tamil Nadu election date 2026 announced

The Election Commission of India announced the Tamil Nadu election date 2026 on March 15, 2026 (Sunday), confirming that polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on April 23, 2026.

As per the official release, the Tamil Nadu assembly election dates 2026 include key milestones such as nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling, and counting. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately from the date of announcement and will remain in force until the completion of the election process.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Schedule 2026

The Tamil Nadu election schedule 2026 has been formally released with all key dates. The Tamil Nadu assembly election schedule 2026 is as follows: Date of notification for polls: March 30, 2026; last date of nomination: April 6, 2026; scrutiny date: April 7, 2026; last date of withdrawal of name: April 9, 2026; date of polling: April 23, 2026 and Counting of votes on May 4, 2026.

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The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Election polling date district-wise, 2026

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase, meaning all districts across the state will vote on April 23, 2026.

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Tamil Nadu Election result date 2026

The Tamil Nadu election result date 2026 has been scheduled for May 4, 2026.

Counting of votes will begin on the morning of the result day, with early trends expected within a few hours. Final results are typically declared by the evening, depending on counting rounds and verification procedures.

Key details about Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections remain one of the most significant state elections in India. Key highlights include:

The total number of seats is 234 assembly seats.

Major political parties in the fray include DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, and regional alliances.

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In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a decisive victory, forming the government in the state.

The voter turnout in the last election stood at approximately 72 per cent, reflecting strong electoral participation.

As per the latest electoral roll published on February 23, 2026, the total number of registered voters stands at 5,69,17,979, including over 7,600 third-gender electors and more than 2,400 overseas voters.

The Election Commission has also introduced several measures for the voters, including improved polling station infrastructure, webcasting at all booths, and digital platforms for voter services.

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