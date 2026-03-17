Tamil Nadu Assembly Election dates 2026: Voting and result dates, and other key details | Full schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase, meaning all districts across the state will vote on April 23, 2026. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission of India has announced the Tamil Nadu Assembly election dates 2026, releasing the full election schedule, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the Tamil Nadu election result date.

Election date: April 23, 2026

District/phase-wise polling: Single-phase election across the state

Result date: May 4, 2026

Key election details: Model Code of Conduct in force, over 5.69 crore voters registered

Tamil Nadu election date 2026 announced

The Election Commission of India announced the Tamil Nadu election date 2026 on March 15, 2026 (Sunday), confirming that polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on April 23, 2026.

As per the official release, the Tamil Nadu assembly election dates 2026 include key milestones such as nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling, and counting. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately from the date of announcement and will remain in force until the completion of the election process.