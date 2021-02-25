TN polls: DMK draws over 5K applicants for tickets, AIADMK to close entries on March 5

Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far.

Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17.

Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.

Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, was filled with cadres on Wednesday as it was the last date for submission of the application forms. It has been learnt that many of the prospects have urged DM president MK Stalin and his son and the party’s youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to let them contest from Kolathur and Chepauk-Triplicane constituencies.

The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17.

Reports suggest most of the senior leaders have already submitted their forms, wishing to contest seats that they previously had success in. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who had contested from the Katpadi constituency in nine out of his 11 electoral appearances, has voiced his wish to fight from the same seat yet again. Similarly, the party’s principal secretary KN Nehru has put down his wish to contest from Trichy West.

Former minister Thangam Thennarasu, senior leader KKSSR Ramachandran and former Speaker Avudaiyappan have penned their wish to contest from Tiruchuli, Aruppukotai and Ambasamudram constituencies respectively.

AIADMK is also distributing forms from 10 am till 5 pm at the party headquarters in Royapettah.

The AIADMK, on the other hand, commenced distribution of its application forms on the 73rd birth anniversary of late party chief and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has put down his wish to contest again from the Edappadi constituency while his deputy O Pannerselvam has penned his desire to fight from the Bodinayakanur constituency. Among other senior leaders, sitting minister Dindigul Srinivasan has entered his wish to contest from the Dindigul constituency, while his cabinet colleagues D Jayakumar, Sengottiyan, P Thangamani and SP Velumani have made known their desires to fight from Royapuram, Gobichettipalayam, Kumarapalayam and Thondamuthur constituencies respectively.

The AIADMK forms are being distributed from 10 am till 5 pm at the party headquarters in Royapettah. The applications will be received till March 5.