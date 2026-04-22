Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Check date and time for voting, poll results, and other details

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On April 23rd, Tamil Nadu will conduct its Assembly elections in a single phase. Voters from 234 constituencies will elect a representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly based on the data retrieved from the Election Commission of India, as per media reports.
The counting is scheduled to take place on May 4th, 2026. The ECI and the state election machinery have released guidelines regarding the polling hours, voter identification requirements, postal ballots, home voting facilities, dry days ahead of polling, and the mandatory silence period.
Polling date and timings:
The campaign for the Tamil Nadu polls ended on April 21, 2026. The voting is scheduled to take place on April 23rd in a single phase. The voting exercise is spread across 234 constituencies.
The voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, mandated by the ECI guidelines as per the framework of assembly elections.
Voter information slips are to be verified and checked by voters to acquire the polling booth details.
Vote counting for the assembly elections will take place on May 4.
Adults above the age of eighteen, male, female, and third gender are eligible to vote. Eligible voters are mandated to carry their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or another identity card as approved and mandated by the ECI to be eligible to cast votes at their respective polling stations.
Provisions have been made by the ECI to include categories of voters who are eligible for postal ballots and home voting. The application for the same must be completed within the stipulated time. The voters eligible for this special provision include:
To ensure transparency during the provision, video recording processes are mandated that adhere to the privacy and secrecy of voting norms. Voters are advised to note the institutions which will be closed following the polling day on 23rd April. Banks, Educational institutions, and liquor outlets will remain closed. Emergency services and the hospital will remain fully operational.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram