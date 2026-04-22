Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Check date and time for voting, poll results, and other details

On April 23rd, Tamil Nadu will conduct its Assembly elections in a single phase. Voters from 234 constituencies will elect a representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly based on the data retrieved from the Election Commission of India, as per media reports.

The counting is scheduled to take place on May 4th, 2026. The ECI and the state election machinery have released guidelines regarding the polling hours, voter identification requirements, postal ballots, home voting facilities, dry days ahead of polling, and the mandatory silence period.

Polling date and timings:

The campaign for the Tamil Nadu polls ended on April 21, 2026. The voting is scheduled to take place on April 23rd in a single phase. The voting exercise is spread across 234 constituencies.