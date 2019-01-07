Tamil Nadu: EC cancels Thiruvarur assembly bypoll due to Cyclone Gaja

The Election Commission Monday cancelled the bypoll to Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur assembly seat on account of the ongoing rehabilitation efforts due to Cyclone Gaja. The constituency fell vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August 2018.

The poll panel had earlier announced that polling for the Thiruvarur constituency would be held January 28 with be counted of votes to be held on January 31. The EC’s decision came after the state secretary chief wrote to the panel about the restoration efforts underway in the district after the heavy rains and that it would take three months “for life to return to normal in the district.” Read in Tamil

Thiruvarur was among the worst-affected districts due to Cyclone Gaja. The commission cancelled the bypoll stating that the state government and district authorities were preoccupied with relief measures. It also asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to consult all political parties on the feasibility of holding the bye-election.

The Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam named Poondi Kalaivanan as their candidate for the seat while Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran named S Kamaraj as their candidate.

Including Thiruvarur, there are totally 20 constituencies in Tamil Nadu which are functioning without their elected representatives as 18 MLAs have been disqualified and — two MLAs AISDMK’s AK Bose and DMK MLA M.Karunanidhi — have passed away.