Tamil Nadu eases curbs in non-containment zone areas

Days after easing lockdown norms for industries, Tamil Nadu on Saturday came out with more relaxations for non-containment areas in the state.

As per the norms, that come into effect from May 11, all private establishments can function with 33% strength between 10.30am and 6pm within Greater Chennai Police limits and 10am and 7pm in the rest of the state.

The decision came even as 526 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Saturday. Of these, 279 cases were reported from Chennai city region while Villupuram, a district south of Chennai, registered 67 cases. Chengalpet, a neighbouring district of Chennai, reported 40 cases. There were four deaths in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Vegetable shops and grocery stores shall remain open between 6am and 7pm. Standalone neighbourhood shops can function from 10.30am and 6pm in Chennai city and between 10am and 7pm in the rest of the state.

