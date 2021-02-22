scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Doctor held for ‘stabbing wife, running his car over her’

According to the police, while the woman died, her parents are in the hospital. The 35-year-old man has been arrested.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
February 22, 2021 6:57:12 pm
According to the police, the incident took place on Friday, when Dr Gokul Kumar went to the house of his estranged wife and attacked her and her parents.

A 35-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife and then running her over with his car near Maduranthakam in Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday, when Dr Gokul Kumar went to the house of his estranged wife and attacked her and her parents. While the 33-year-old woman died, her parents are in the hospital.

Officers said the couple were married three years ago. Kumar, who worked at a private hospital in Potheri, had left his job during the pandemic. His wife Keerthana worked in a hospital in Melmaruvathur in the Human Resource Development department.

According to the police, the two would have frequent arguments, and had applied for divorce. Six months ago, Keerthana had shifted to her parents’ house, while Kumar lived in Sothupakkam.

On Friday, Kumar went to Keerthana’s house to collect some of his belongings. The Maduranthakam police said Kumar got into an argument with Keerthana, and then allegedly attacked her physically. He stabbed her on the neck multiple times and also attacked her father Murahari and mother Kumari when they tried to intervene.

Officers alleged the accused then grabbed Keerthana’s hair, dragged her to the street and ran his car over her. On his way back, he met with an accident near Acharapakkam toll plaza.

Passersby informed the police and Kumar was taken to the Chengalpet hospital for treatment. Based on inquiry, it was revealed he had killed his wife, an officer claimed. Kumar has been booked under section 294 b, 307, 302 of the IPC and section 4 of the Women Harassment Act.

