Toggle Menu
Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja expelled from AIADMKhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tamil-nadu-deputy-chief-minister-brother-o-raja-expelled-from-aiadmk-5500973/

Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK

A statement signed by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the deputy chief minister was issued which said he was being removed for violating the party discipline.

Cauvery issue: AIADMK to hold hunger strike in Tamil Nadu on April 2
The party expelled Tamil Nadu Dy CM OPS’ brother O Raja, the former head of Periyakulam city in Theni district from the primary membership of the party. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja was ousted from the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday for indulging in anti-party activities.

The party expelled Raja, the former head of Periyakulam city in Theni district from the primary membership of the party. A statement signed by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the deputy chief minister was issued which said he was being removed for violating the party discipline.

The two leaders, in a short statement, said that Raja has been sacked from all posts, including the AIADMK’s primary membership. “From today onwards, Raja is being removed from all posts, including the primary membership,” they said.

The statement which was also posted on the party’s official Twitter handle said that Raja brought disrepute to the party.  Raja had violated party discipline, the two leaders said and urged AIADMK workers not to have any contact with him.

(with agency inputs from PTI

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android