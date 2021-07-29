TN govt issues orders to withdraw defamation cases filed by AIADMK govt against media

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday issued orders to withdraw 90 defamation cases filed against journalists and media organizations between 2012 and February 2021. The cases were filed by the previous AIADMK government against English and Tamil dailies, weekly magazines and television news channels.

The DMK-led government claimed that it was fulfilling one of the promises in its election manifesto.

Among the cases against English press, four had been filed against the editor of The Hindu newspaper, five against the editor of The Times of India, and one against The Economic Times. Additionally, in Tamil media, 23 cases were slapped against the editor of weekly Tamil Magazine Nakheeran, 17 against the editor of Murasoli, the mouthpiece of the DMK, 12 against the editor of Tamil daily Dinamalar, 11 against the editor of weekly magazine Junior Vikatan, nine against Ananda Vikatan and four against Tamil daily Dinakaran.

Cases that were filed against English and Tamil news channels such as NDTV, Times Now, Puthiya Thalaimurai, News 7, Sathyam, Captain and Kalaignar have also been ordered to be withdrawn.

In the backdrop of the order, several journalists took to Twitter to thank CM Stalin for withdrawing the cases.