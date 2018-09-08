Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
  Tamil Nadu: Four dead, 4 injured in explosions at two fireworks manufacturing units

Tamil Nadu: Four dead, 4 injured in explosions at two fireworks manufacturing units

Whereas in the other explosion in a private fireworks unit at Kakivadanpatti in Virudhunagar, three persons were killed and two others injured, police said.

Published: September 8, 2018 10:43:08 pm
The deceased, a 28-year-old man and two others who were injured, were working at the illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit in Athur in Salem when the incident occurred, police added.

Four people were killed and an equal number injured in explosions at two fireworks manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar and Salem districts Saturday, police said.

A 28-year-old man died and two others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit near Athur in Salem, they said. The three were engaged in manufacturing the crackers when the incident occurred, police said, adding that the unit was being run illegally.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, they said. In the other explosion in a private fireworks unit at Kakivadanpatti in Virudhunagar, three persons were killed and two others injured, police said.

Workers were mixing chemicals required for manufacturing fireworks, they said, adding the explosion took place due to friction. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

On April 6, four people were killed when chemicals being mixed to make fireworks at two units in Sivakasi, hub of the country’s firecrackers industry, in Virudhunagar district exploded.

