Day after arrest for anti-BJP slogan, Lois Sofia gets bail

A day after she was arrested in Tuticorin for shouting “fascist BJP government down, down” on board a flight in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan who filed a complaint, 28-year-old Lois Sofia was granted unconditional bail Tuesday.

On her way home from Canada where she is studying, Sofia was with her parents who joined her at Chennai for the IndiGo flight to Tuticorin. The incident took place after the flight landed at the Tuticorin airport.

Magistrate S Tamilselvi granted unconditional bail to Sofia. Under fire from rival parties for complaining against a student and having her arrested, Soundararajan defended her decision, saying Sofia should not have done that on board an aircraft.

DMK chief Stalin condemned the arrest of Sofia and said he was saddened to know that even shouting slogans against a government is now considered wrong. He recalled that the Supreme Court recently observed that dissent is the safety valve of democracy.

On Monday, a police officer in Tuticorin said the case was being handled by the All Women Police Station at Tuticorin based on a complaint from Soundararajan. “There are IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 290 (public nuisance) and Section 75 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act,” the officer said.

Soundararajan said “the young and seemingly innocent girl” raised the slogan against the BJP government. “I was on Seat No. 3 and she was on Seat No. 8. When I was coming out after the flight landed, she saw me and suddenly shouted ‘down with fascist BJP government’. When I turned to her, she repeated it. Seeing a very young girl sitting with her parents, I thought I will ignore it. But she repeated it…” Tamilisai said.

She said a person using the word ‘fascist’ cannot be an “innocent” person. “I thought I shouldn’t ignore a terrorist, so I filed a petition,” she said.

