Tamil Nadu custody deaths: One cop held, murder charge added in FIR

The Madras High Court-appointed CB-CID team probing the custodial death of a trader and his son at Sathankulam police station near Thoothukudi arrested one of the two accused sub-inspectors on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the two FIRs of suspicious deaths (176 CrPC) were altered to include murder charges (302 IPC).

The CB-CID team has booked six officers from Sathankulam police station. While sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh was arrested on Wednesday, sub-inspector Balakrishnan and four others are yet to be arrested.

A CB-CID official said Ganesh would be sent to judicial custody on Wednesday night. They have formed 12 teams to nab the other accused.

The senior inspector of Sathankulam station, Sridhar, who was accused of an active role in torture sessions in affidavits given by people who faced custodial torture last month, was spared. Apart from sub-inspectors Ganesh and Balakrishnan, constables Maharajan, who allegedly made derogatory remarks at the judicial magistrate on Sunday, Sellathurai, Murugan and Muthuraj were named in the case.

The Madras HC had on Tuesday directed Tirunelveli DSP Anil Kumar to head the CB-CID probe to protect evidence until the CBI takes over the investigation on the state government’s request.

The CB-CID team conducted enquiries with family members and acquaintances of the victims on Wednesday.

P Jeyaraj (62) was picked up by a police team from his shop on June 19. His son J Bennix (32), who went to the police station, was also taken into custody. According to the charges, both father and son were subjected to torture through the night before they were remanded in judicial custody on June 20.

Sathankulam station was brought under the control of the Revenue Department on Monday as per the direction of the HC after the Kovilpatti judicial magistrate, who was initially deputed to probe the case, said he was harassed and threatened by senior officers during his inquiry at the station on Sunday.

