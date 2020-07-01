Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: NHRC serves notices to state DGP, Thoothukudi SP

Jeyaraj (left), his son Bennix died due to alleged police torture in Sathankulam town near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Jeyaraj (left), his son Bennix died due to alleged police torture in Sathankulam town near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

A week after the death of a father-son duo due to alleged police torture in Tamil Nadu, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday served notices to the state DGP and SP of Thoothukudi district.

In a tweet, the NHRC said it has sought a report from the police officers, which has to “include inquest report, post-mortem examination report, medical treatment record, magisterial enquiry report and health screening report of both victims, within 6 weeks”.

The death of P Jeyaraj (62) and his son J Bennix (32) in Sathankulam town near Thoothukudi has sparked a nationwide furore with the state government transferring the probe into the deaths to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary police probe found severe injuries in their private parts.

The magistrate appointed by the Madras High Court to probe the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son at Thoothukudi wrote to the court saying officers of the police station concerned had destroyed evidence, did not cooperate in the investigation, and had tried to intimidate the judicial team. The magistrate’s note to the High Court confirms the torture allegations, saying witnesses had testified that “both father and son were beaten by lathis throughout the night, till early hours…”.

Explained | How Tamil Nadu Police’s brutal act of revenge claimed lives of a father and son

The police action against Jeyaraj, belonging to the powerful Nadar trader community, sprang from an argument he had with police on June 19 evening over keeping his mobile phone shop open in Sathankulam beyond the deadline of 7 pm, set as a part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. After a patrol team took Jeyaraj to a local police station, Bennix reached there with a friend and was also taken into custody. Two days later, both were dead.

No officer has been booked for murder charges, even as two FIRs have been filed. Four police officers, including two sub-inspectors, have been placed under suspension. The station inspector has been transferred. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the victim family. DMK’s Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi declared a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

The state government also appointed two new police officers to replace the Thoothkudi SP, who has been shunted out, and the South Zone IG, who has retired from service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd