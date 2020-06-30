Tamil Nadu custodial death impact: 80 cops to be sent for behaviour correction training

According to a senior police official, DIG Balakrishnan had ordered to prepare a list of officers who had displayed behavioral issues with the general public. (PTI/Representational Image) According to a senior police official, DIG Balakrishnan had ordered to prepare a list of officers who had displayed behavioral issues with the general public. (PTI/Representational Image)

Amid outrage over the custodial deaths of a father-son duo at Thoothkudi police station, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday removed 80 police officers serving in the Trichy range for want of ‘interpersonal skills’ in dealing with the public.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Trichy Range) V Balakrishnan said the officers will be gradually reintegrated into their regular duties after they complete a specially designed course to improve the way they deal with the public.

“We are removing 80 police personnel in Trichy police range who need behavioral correction to improve their Interpersonal skills. They are taken off the duties involving direct public contact as their track record in that aspect is found wanting. They will be gradually reintegrated into regular duties only after completing a specially designed course with CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) with component to improve the way they deal with the public,” the DIG wrote on his Facebook page.

The suburbs of Trichy, Pudukkottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts fall under the Trichy range. According to a senior police official, DIG Balakrishnan had ordered to prepare a list of officers who had displayed behavioral issues with the general public. The list submitted to the DIG includes officials ranging from the level of constables to the higher-ranked officers.

The step is being considered as a direct impact of the custodial deaths of father and son at Thoothukudi police station.

The Madras High Court on Monday initiated criminal proceedings against Thoothukudi ADSP D Kumar and DSP C Prathapan and constable Maharajan for making a disparaging remark against the Kovilpatti magistrate who had gone to the Sathankulam police station to conduct an enquiry.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government appointed two new officers to replace Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopan, who has been brought to compulsory wait at the DGP office, and South Zone IG, who retired from his service on Tuesday. S Jeyakumar (Villupuram SP) will take charge as the Thoothukudi SP and S Murugan has been appointed as South Zone IG.

