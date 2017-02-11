Tamil Nadu crisis: Two AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs join Panneerselvam camp

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam got a shot in the arm when two AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs today joined his camp. AIADMK MPs from Namakkal and Krishnagiri, P R Sundaram and K Ashok Kumar today extended support to Panneerselvam, who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.

He has also launched a signature campaign to convert the Poes Garden residence of his predecessor, the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial.

He had earlier made an announcement in this regard. In a rarely seen intra-party political tussle in the AIADMK, Panneerselvam openly revolted against Sasikala on February 7, two days after she was elected the Legislature Party leader for her elevation as Chief Minister.

He had alleged that he was forced to step down as Chief Minister to make way for Sasikala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App