Tamil Nadu man, his pregnant wife hacked to death in suspected case of honour killing

In a case of suspected honour killing, a couple was hacked to death by a group of people in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district in the early hours of Thursday morning, ANI reported. T Solairajan and his pregnant wife A Petchiammal alias Jothi were allegedly killed over their inter-caste marriage. Jothi’s father, who was reportedly against the marriage, has been arrested in connection with the double murder.

Advertising

The couple, who belonged to different groups of Scheduled Caste, married in April with support from Solairajan’s family. They were staying in a single room accommodation at Thanthai Periyar Nagar since then.

The couple was murdered by a gang armed with knives when they were sleeping outside their house after a power cut in the area, The Hindu reported.

The incident came to light when Solairaja’s mother arrived at their home and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple knife injuries. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.