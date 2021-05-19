Tamil Nadu considers joint ventures to make Covid drugs, equipment

May 19, 2021 3:10:22 am
As part of measures to boost the state’s self-reliance to tackle the pandemic, Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to set up the necessary infrastructure within Tamil Nadu to produce vaccines and necessary life-saving drugs and to address the shortage of liquid medical oxygen.
A government statement said firms that are interested and capable of investing a minimum of Rs 50 crore may become part of joint ventures, along with government agencies, to establish manufacturing units. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has invited expressions of interest in this regard by May 31.
