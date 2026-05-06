Congress breaks alliance with DMK after support to TVK for Tamil Nadu government

Extending support to Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu, the Congress Wednesday broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK in the state, saying its alliance with the TVK was “not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.”

The Congress and the DMK could still co-exist in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP electorally at the national level, as Congress leaders point to the fact that the Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress remain in the bloc despite fighting against each other in states. The decision, however, will cast doubts on unity and cohesion in the INDIA bloc.

“This alliance between the TVK and the Tamil Nadu Congress will strive to bring back Perunthalaivar Kamaraj’s glory days of Tamil Nadu, with a strong commitment to Thanthai Periyar’s social justice ideals and Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitutional ideals in the years and decades to come. This alliance-founded on mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility between the two parties is not only for the formation of this government, but also for future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” AICC leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar said.

The Congress’s decision to support the TVK, however, is contingent on Vijay’s party not having any truck with the BJP. “Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India,” Chodankar said.

Interestingly, the Congress high command’s position on the issue Tuesday was that the party “is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner.” The party, however, did not mention “proxies” in its official statement amid reports that the TVK was in talks with the AIADMK.

Vijay, the Congress said, formally requested the Congress to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu.

“The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, have delivered a very clear, strong and overwhelming verdict for a secular, progressive and welfarist government that believes in constitutional principles. They have chosen the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Mr Vijay to form the next government. The Indian National Congress stands for, and is the founding political party for, secular, progressive and welfarist politics in India. It is our constitutional duty to respect, uphold and help fulfil this mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government,” Chodankar said.

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The Congress’s decision came as a large section of the leadership and its newly elected MLAs in the state felt the party should keep in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict. The relationship between the DMK and the Congress has been showing friction for a while now, with Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief M K Stalin, once quite warm towards each other, not having shared the stage during campaigning. It is known that Gandhi had been open to exploring a seat-sharing pact with Vijay, but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Tamil Nadu leadership ensured the party stayed on with the DMK.

The Congress’s statement now mentions Vijay and Rahul, saying they “jointly pledge to respect this historic verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu for a secular and progressive government, and to fulfil the dreams and promises of the people especially the youth of Tamil Nadu.”