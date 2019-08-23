Tamil Nadu on high alert after warning on Lashkar terrorists entering state

Based on intelligence inputs, the Tamil Nadu Police Thursday midnight launched a massive combing operation across the state in search of a six-member Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) group that is believed to have entered the state. A senior officer said the input was specifically on Coimbatore city.

The alert which was sent to all city police commissioners and SPs around 11.30 pm Thursday, said a group, including one Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims, have reportedly disguised themselves as Hindus and may carry out attacks across the state.

Vital security installations and worship centres, tourist locations and foreign embassies could be among the targets of the terrorist group, according to the intelligence input.

Intelligence machinery in all districts, as well as coastal areas, have been activated to trace the infiltrators. Officers have been directed to monitor the movement of ferries and boats while the unit officers were asked to sensitise the fishermen community about the threat.

Multiple sources in the police said a massive search operation was conducted on Thursday night, including raids at police stations, worship centres, lodges and public places. The search operations will continue.

On April 4, an alert about the Sri Lankan blasts had proven to be true. Seventeen days before the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka, an alert was sent by the state DGP to all the commissioners and SPs, warning about attacks by Sri Lanka-based National Thowheeth Jamaat headed by Mohammed Zaharan on Sri Lankan establishments through suicide bombing, truck explosion, knife attack or parcel explosion.