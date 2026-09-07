Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s warning over ‘abusive language against women’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday issued a strong warning against personal attacks and derogatory remarks targeting women, saying such conduct, including double-meaning comments and defamatory language, would invite immediate and uncompromising legal action.

Vijay alluded to the recent controversy involving a prominent woman actor while condemning what he described as vulgar and personal attacks against women. His remarks came weeks after DMK Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on station bail following his arrest over “double-meaning” remarks seen as a reference to actor Trisha, made while addressing party workers during a protest over the Cauvery issue.

Concluding the Assembly debate on demands for grants for the Home department, which he holds, Vijay appeared to target the opposition DMK while stressing the need for political decorum. He invoked the alleged humiliation suffered by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly in 1989 and referred to recent controversies involving comments about women in public life.

Recalling the 1989 incident, Vijay described it as one of the darkest episodes in the history of the Assembly and said political differences could never justify a repeat of such behaviour.

“Under the guise of politics, to those who personally disrespect our people, women or anyone else and speak in a very low and degrading manner, my request is please don’t do that. Recently, in Tamil Nadu, it seems as though a river of vulgarity and hatred is continuously flowing. Being abusive about women, making defamatory remarks, and using double-meaning words, is wrong,” Vijay said without naming anyone.

The chief minister said political criticism could be sharp in a democracy but should not cross the line into personal attacks on women.

“I want to tell those who do this just one thing,” he said.

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Vijay said women had played a central role in his political success and reiterated that he would not accept abusive language directed at them. “Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against them. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women. The public is watching every move,” he said.

He also objected to comments involving physical threats, including references to “breaking bones”, and criticised remarks that he said showed disregard for the people’s democratic mandate.

Referring to political history, including the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), Vijay cited the works of celebrated Tamil poet and lyricist Kannadasan while attacking the opposition’s conduct and stressing that voters ultimately judge political parties through elections.

“Speaking lies, taking money, and carrying bags, was what the legendary Tamil poet and lyricist Kannadasan had described the DMK’s behaviour,” Vijay said.

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Turning to the broader issue of law and order, the chief minister said a state’s progress should not be judged merely by physical infrastructure such as roads and factories, but also by how safe and free its citizens feel in their everyday lives.

He described the police as a key pillar of economic development and social stability, saying the force should be a reassuring presence for law-abiding citizens and a deterrent to those who break the law.

Vijay said his government would ensure that policing remained free from political interference and that all citizens were treated equally before the law, irrespective of their political affiliations. He also said the government was open to constructive criticism from legislators as a means of improving governance.

Reiterating the administration’s zero-tolerance approach to crime, Vijay said 36 people had been arrested in connection with the recent murder of a student in Coimbatore.

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The chief minister also pointed to social factors that could push young people towards crime, including inadequate family support, negative peer influence, social media exposure, substance abuse and a lack of awareness about the law.

He said blaming the entire student community or describing it in terms such as “drug culture” was not evidence of strong leadership. Instead, he said, the government would act as a responsible guardian for young people and take comprehensive measures to help guide students towards a better path.

(With Inputs from PTI)