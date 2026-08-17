Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full waiver on farm loans of Rs 75,000

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced full waiver on farm loans for upto Rs 75,000. He also announced a waiver upto Rs 75,000 for loans ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs one lakh.

The announcement comes after Vijay completes 100 days in office, marking a major milestone in Tamil Nadu’s history.

While announcing the move, the CM said that despite financial constrains, TVK government will provide an additional support of Rs 953.06 crore for farmers.

Speaking in the assembly, Vijay said the Tamil Nadu government previously waived agricultural loans up to Rs 50,000 within 15 days of taking office in May. It was later expanded to provide full waivers for loans up to Rs 75,000, and a Rs 35,000 waiver for loans exceeding Rs 75,000, benefiting over 14.44 lakh farmers, according to PTI.