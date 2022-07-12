scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tests positive for Covid, under isolation

Stalin urged the public to wear masks and get vaccinated against Covid. On Monday, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,448 cases of Covid, taking the number of active cases to 18,802.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 12, 2022 6:57:12 pm
MK stalin, indian express “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” M K Stalin wrote. (File Picture)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote.

Last month, the DMK leader had informed his party workers that he was down with a mild fever and had asked them not to worry, promising that he would return to work in a day or two.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 2,448 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 35,03,977. With 2,465 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 18,802. Of the total cases, Chennai reported as many as 796, followed by Chengalpattu with 410. With no new deaths reported, the toll remained 38,028.

