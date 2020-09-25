scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami seeks more funds to fight pandemic

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the devolution under the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package to Rs 3,000 crore. The state has received Rs 512 crore so far.

By: Express News Service | Chennai | September 25, 2020 2:44:09 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu has sought a significant amount of additional funds from the Centre to help to help it tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has also requested an immediate ad hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund as Tamil Nadu has exhausted the state disaster response mitigation fund.

In a video conference with the Prime Minister, Palaniswami said the state has been carrying out aggressive and targeted testing with the maximum number of RT-PCR tests in the country at a cost of about Rs 6.8 crore a day.

