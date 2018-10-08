Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets Modi, submits 20-point memorandum of demands

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a 20-point memorandum (PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and submitted a memorandum listing various demands including the state’s opposition to Karnataka’s proposal to construct a reservoir across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

After meeting Modi, Palaniswami told reporters that a decision on alliance for the next Lok Sabha elections would be taken only after the schedule was announced.

He was responding to a question on the possibility of AIADMK aligning with the BJP for next general elections.

The 20-point memorandum submitted by him also called for bringing three Tamil Nadu towns–Hosur, Ramanathapuram and Neyveli– under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

On the Cauvery issue, Palaniswami referred to Karnataka sending a feasibility report to the Centre on the construction of a 67.16 TMC ft ‘balancing reservoir’ at Mekedatu. The proposal amounts to ‘a clear violation’ of the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court judgement, he

He urged Modi to instruct the Central Water Commission or any other relevant agency to stop forthwith further processing of Karnataka’s feasibility report to build the reservoir.

The memorandum, a copy of which was released to media, also sought conferment of ‘Bharat Ratna’ on former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu C N Annadurai and Jayalalithaa.

It also urged the Prime Minister to expedite the setting up of AIIMS in Madurai district, release funds to the tune of Rs 4,445 crore for permanent flood mitigation initiatives for Chennai and IGST arrears for the year 2017-18.

On the controversy surrounding the meeting between his deputy O Panneerselvam and ousted AIADMK leder TTV Dhinakaran last year, Palaniswami told reporters after the meeting that “Dhinakaran made some remarks through the media and the Deputy Chief Minister has given a clarification. There is no need for anymore explanation.”

Dhinakaran had alleged on Friday that Panneerselvam met him in July last year and wanted to meet him again in September-end this year in a bid to “oust” Palaniswami. He also claimed that Panneerselvam offered to make him the chief minister.

However, Panneerselvam has denied Dhinakaran’s accusation that he wanted to dethrone Palaniswami.

On reports about mining firm Vedanta Ltd being allotted oil blocks in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said any project adversely affecting people would not be allowed.

The firm’s copper smelter unit in Tuticorin in the state had earlier been ordered by the state government to be permanently closed following public outcry over pollution concerns.

An anti-Sterlite protest on May 22 had turned violent, with 13 protesters being killed in police firing.

