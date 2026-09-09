Vijay’s TVK, Congress alliance gets a name, new secretariat in Chennai announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that the ruling party alliance will be called ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ after a meeting at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

In a separate government order, Pattinapakkam was named as the new location for Government Secretariat.

Notably absent from the meeting were the leaders of the Left parties. Both the CPI(M) and the CPI, which support the government, have skipped the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore, the grand old party’s Rajya Sabha member and Assembly floor leader, Praveen Chakravarthy and Tharahai Cuthbert respectively have taken part in the meeting.