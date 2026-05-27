Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets PM Modi in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Credits: X/ ANI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi in what was his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

Vijay also received guard of honour at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi.

This is the actor-turned-politician’s first official visit to the national capital after winning the trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs.