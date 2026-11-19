BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged people to remain alert and cooperate with the Odisha administration. Patnaik said he was deeply concerned about the possibility of another cyclone hitting the state, particularly southern and coastal districts.
“I am deeply concerned about the possibility of another cyclone making landfall along the Odisha coast. Warnings indicate that this cyclone is likely to affect southern and coastal districts in particular,” he said.
He said that districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal suffered extensive damage due to cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods last month, adding that the hardships faced by people in these areas had caused widespread distress.
-Inputs from PTI