Tamil Nadu: CB-CID takes over another case of custodial torture, death in Thoothukudi

Even as the CBI investigates the custodial torture and death of a father and son at Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, another such case involving a youth at the same police station has been handed over to the CB-CID.

The state government on Tuesday informed the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that the alleged custodial death of Mahendran, 28, has been handed over to CB-CID. The state agency was also probing the custodial torture and death of father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennix, before the case was handed over to the CBI on July 8.

The Indian Express on June 4 had reported that Mahendran, a mason, was taken into custody on May 23 after his brother Durai, a suspect in a murder case, went missing.

Mahendran’s mother S Vadivu told the Madras High Court in a complaint that her son was tortured on May 23 and 24 at Sathankulam police station and died on June 13 at Thoothukudi government hospital. He was bedridden, and suffered a stroke in the days that followed the alleged torture.

Her complaint had also mentioned the name of Sub-Inspector Raghu Ganesh — one of the key accused in the custodial torture and death of Jeyaraj and Bennix.

According to Vadivu’s complaint, Ganesh contacted the family after Mahendran’s death and insisted they refuse a post-mortem. The family was forced to obey him as they were threatened with many more false cases, the complaint said.

