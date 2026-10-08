Tamil Nadu By-Election Results 2026 Date and Time: How to check Dharapuram, Madurantakam results online

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through electronic voting machines (EVMs). (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Tamil Nadu By-Election Results 2026: The results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram will be declared on Friday, October 9. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am at designated counting centres.

The by-elections were held on October 6 for the two Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies. The polling took place alongside by-elections in other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

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The final result for each constituency will be declared after the completion of counting and certification by the Returning Officer.

Madurantakam, Dharapuram by-election results

Madurantakam is a Scheduled Caste-reserved Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district, while Dharapuram in in Tiruppur district is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community.