Tamil Nadu By-Election Results 2026 Date and Time: How to check Dharapuram, Madurantakam results online

Tamil Nadu By-Election Results 2026: The results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram will be declared on Friday, October 9. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am at designated counting centres.
The by-elections were held on October 6 for the two Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies. The polling took place alongside by-elections in other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The final result for each constituency will be declared after the completion of counting and certification by the Returning Officer.
Madurantakam is a Scheduled Caste-reserved Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district, while Dharapuram in in Tiruppur district is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community.
A total of 27 candidates contested the Madurantakam by-election, while 22 candidates were in the fray in Dharapuram.
According to figures reported after end of polling, Madurantakam recorded around 86.26 per cent voter turnout, while Dharapuram recorded around 80.30 per cent.
Voters can check the Tamil Nadu by-election results 2026 online through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal and on the website of The Indian Express (indianexpress.com).
The latest constituency-wise trends, candidate-wise vote counts and final results will be available on results.eci.gov.in once counting begins and results are updated. The same will be captured, along with the context provided by our reporters, in the live blogs run on indianexpress.com.
The Madurantakam and Dharapuram results will be closely watched as the two constituencies go to the polls in the first set of Assembly by-elections following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.