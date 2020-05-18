Tamil Nadu: Bus services resume in 25 districts; no relaxation for Chennai

On Monday the Tamil Nadu government announced that salons which do not fall under the limits of Corporation, Municipality, and Town Panchayat will reopen in the state from Tuesday. On Monday the Tamil Nadu government announced that salons which do not fall under the limits of Corporation, Municipality, and Town Panchayat will reopen in the state from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy Sunday announced that the lockdown will be extended in Tamil Nadu till May 31. The government has also given a few relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts where cases have come down significantly over the last 14 days.

In a statement, Palaniswami announced few relaxations for 25 districts which include Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, and Nilgris. In these districts, bus services within the district will resume from Monday and there will be no requirement of a TN e-pass.

However, in Chennai and other districts like Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, there will be no relaxations and the existing guidelines are set to continue. In 12 districts which includes the capital Chennai, guidelines for wedding, funerals will remain the same as prescribed by the government in the previous order.

Government and private buses which provide services to government staff members and factories can accommodate only 20 people. Seven members in a large van, three members in cars like Innova, and two members (excluding the driver) in compact cars are allowed to travel.

The restrictions will not be applicable for those involved in evaluation of class XII exam answer sheets.

As per the order, industries in the urban areas like Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and its town panchayats excluding those in Greater Chennai Police limits and present inside the containment zones, who have more than 100 employees can operate with 50 per cent workforce. Those with less than 50 employees are allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce. Similarly, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Policy can have a 100 per cent workforce.

Sportspersons who participate in national and international events can train with a personal coach after seeking prior permission from concerned District Collectors and Chennai Commissioner.

Educational institutions, places of worship, recreation parks, bar, gyms, beaches, tourist destinations, zoos, pools, sports stadiums, etc will remain closed in all the 38 districts. Metro trains/electric trains won’t be in operation. Taxis/autos can operate with an E-pass.

On Monday the Tamil Nadu government announced that salons which do not fall under the limits of Corporation, Municipality, and Town Panchayat will reopen in the state from Tuesday. Barbers are instructed to wear masks and follow other social distancing norms. Customers have also been directed to wear masks. Shops have to be kept clean by spraying disinfectants five times a day.

