Gold, laptops and welfare: Vijay opens his innings with a spending-heavy Tamil Nadu budget

Tamil Nadu’s new government has chosen direct welfare and human-capital spending for its first Budget, even as it acknowledges a debt burden of nearly Rs 11 lakh crore and a weakening link between economic growth and State revenues.

Presenting the TVK government’s maiden Budget on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson argued that tighter administration, technology-driven governance and better revenue collection would eventually create the fiscal space needed to sustain an ambitious expansion of welfare, education and healthcare, while rolling out a series of politically resonant schemes centred on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s campaign promises.

The budget’s most visible announcements reflected that political choice.

Eligible brides will receive an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree under the new Annan Seer Thittam, backed by an allocation of Rs 812 crore. Every child born in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring under the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, with Rs 560 crore set aside for the programme.

The government also expanded the breakfast scheme to middle-school students, allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Vetri Laptop Scheme, announced modernisation of over 3,700 government schools, introduced a school sanitation programme, promised residential schools for disadvantaged students, and expanded social welfare programmes covering senior citizens, transgender persons and women.

Yet, unlike many first budgets that avoid uncomfortable fiscal realities, Wilson devoted a significant portion of his speech to explaining why such spending had become difficult.

The budget referred to the White Paper’s finding that Tamil Nadu’s debt had doubled over five years to about Rs 10 lakh crore. Separately, the revised budget estimates place outstanding debt at nearly Rs 10.99 lakh crore. It said declining tax effort, rising committed expenditure and increasing interest payments had steadily reduced the government’s ability to finance new programmes.

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Instead of announcing tax increases, the government argued that better administration would finance much of its agenda.

Wilson said the government had ended restrictive tender practices, widened competition in public procurement, delegated planning approvals to reduce discretion, introduced faceless GST assessment and registration systems, digitised mining surveillance and imposed an additional privilege fee on liquor manufacturers.

Together, these measures, he said, could generate around Rs 16,000 crore in additional revenue, including up to Rs 1,000 crore annually from the liquor levy and approximately Rs 15,000 crore from technology-led improvements in tax, registration and mining administration.

That fiscal argument closely mirrors the broader approach the government has articulated since taking office. Rather than portraying the state’s financial challenge as one requiring immediate expenditure cuts, the government argues that administrative inefficiency, leakages and weak revenue mobilisation have prevented the State’s finances from keeping pace with one of India’s fastest-growing economies.

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To reinforce that strategy, Wilson highlighted the recently constituted Revenue Augmentation Committee headed by former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, describing it as central to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s fiscal autonomy and identifying sustainable sources of tax and non-tax revenue.

The budget therefore represents a calculated political wager. Instead of postponing welfare until public finances improve, the government has chosen to begin with visible social programmes while betting that governance reforms will generate sufficient fiscal room over time.

Many of the flagship announcements also combine welfare with longer-term human-capital investment.

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School education received Rs 44,527 crore, with new residential schools, curriculum reforms, expanded AI education, campus sanitation and school infrastructure. Healthcare allocations included maternity support centres called Thai Care, mobile geriatric treatment units, expanded telemedicine, cancer-care hubs and higher allocations for essential medicines. Skill programmes proposed industry-aligned training for 12 lakh college students and one lakh unemployed youth, alongside internships for 20,000 young people in the first phase, with monthly stipends for eligible graduates and vocationally qualified trainees.

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Even so, the budget’s political messaging remained unmistakable. Throughout the speech, Vijay was presented not simply as Chief Minister but through familial identities – as Annan (elder brother) for brides, Thai Maaman (maternal uncle) for newborns, and Vijay Mama (Vijay uncle) for children. The welfare architecture mirrors the political persona that helped carry the actor-turned-politician to power, converting campaign symbolism into government programmes.

The budget also retained several longstanding Tamil Nadu political positions, with Wilson urging the Union government to abolish NEET and restore undergraduate medical admissions based on Class XII marks, while reiterating opposition to the proposed Mekedatu project and promising to safeguard the State’s water rights.

Whether the government’s fiscal strategy succeeds will depend less on Wednesday’s announcements than on whether the promised revenue reforms materialise. The first budget of the Vijay administration ultimately rests on a single proposition: that Tamil Nadu can expand welfare without abandoning fiscal discipline, provided it first repairs the machinery through which the government collects, spends and protects public money.