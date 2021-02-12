Tamil Nadu BJP leader Kalyanaraman held under Goondas Act

The accused who is currently lodged in Gobitchettipayalam sub-jail will be shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state working committee member R Kalyanaraman (54) has been detained under the Goondas Act following an order by. Coimbatore collector K Rajamani. The order issued Thursday read that the BJP leader had been found indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace.

Kalyanaraman, a resident of Mannadi in Chennai, took part in a public rally at Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on January 30. While addressing the gathering, Kalyanaraman made derogatory references to Islam. The Mettupalayam police booked Kalyanaraman and two others under various sections of IP including 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (A) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 504 (Intentional insult to public peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). He was remanded to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the Coimbatore district Principal district and Sessions Judge R Sakthivel rejected Kalyanaraman’s bail plea.

The accused who is currently lodged in Gobitchettipayalam sub-jail will be shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison.