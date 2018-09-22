Tamil Nadu BJP leader in eye of storm over derogatory remarks: Govt staff continue stir, several cases lodged

BJP national secretary H Raja. (Source: Twitter/H Raja) BJP national secretary H Raja. (Source: Twitter/H Raja)

BJP national secretary H Raja has been booked in half-a-dozen cases for his alleged derogatory remarks against employees of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The department staff have been protesting against the BJP leader and staged a walkout from their workplaces on Tuesday, demanding action against Raja. They have, however, ensured that pujas in temples were not disrupted.

In a recent speech, Raja had alleged that the department’s officials were taking bribes and selling off temple lands to private parties. “It is equivalent to selling their women for money. They are not running these temples properly,” Raja said at Vedasandhur near Dindigul on Monday.

Demanding his arrest, leaders of Tamil Nadu Aranilayathurai Anaithu Sangangalin Kootamaipu, a federation of employees of the department, said they were shocked to hear such remarks from a leader of a national party. They

have announced a hunger strike on September 27.

The cases against Raja include one in Virudhunagar “for abusive and derogatory remarks against officials and women members of the family”.

Police have booked Raja under Sections 294 (b) for using abusive language, 353 for preventing a government official from discharging his duty, 505 (1) (b) to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility, and under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The department’s employees in Chennai Thursday filed a petition to City Police commissioner A K Viswanathan, accusing Raja of referring to them as “Maoists” and “anti-nationals” and demanding action against him.

On Friday, Appanthirupathi police in Madurai booked Raja based on a complaint from a temple official. Cases have also been filed in Pudukottai, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Karur districts.

The Madras HC on Monday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Raja for his purported remarks against the judiciary and police when he was prevented from violating a court order during an idol procession in Pudukottai. The HC asked Raja to appear before the court in four weeks.

