Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja apologises to Madras HC for remarks against judiciary, police

A month after a video of him abusing the police and the judiciary in Kerala went viral, BJP national secretary H Raja tendered an “unconditional apology” to the Madras High Court on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

In September, the court had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the leader for his derogatory remarks at a police team after he was allegedly barred from violating an order that prohibited the Vinayagar Chathurthi procession along a particular route. Stating that any attempt to “create a dent” in the judiciary “could lead to promotion of fascism, Naxalism and all that is opposed to democracy”, the division bench of Justices C T Selvam and M Nirmalkumar had sought the BJP leader’s appearance before the court in four weeks.

The procession along the route was prohibited since the area was deemed sensitive. As the police asked the BJP leader to stick to the permitted route, Raja, in a video of the incident that had been shared widely online, was purportedly seen abusing inspector A Manoharan and his colleagues — the video showed him calling the police officials corrupt and having taken a bribe from certain “sections”.

The video also showed Raja making repeated derogatory remarks at the court order prohibiting the procession along the concerned route, and telling police officers that they are against Hindus, even as officials were seen trying to pacify him.

The BJP national secretary, however, had denied the charges and claimed the video had been edited. Pudukottai police later booked him and seven others under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code.

