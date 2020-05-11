Tamil Nadu bakery owner held for ad on ‘no Muslim staff’

His bakery business was based out of his house in T Nagar area. The advertisement that invited police action was meant to be circulated in social media groups targeting certain customers in the locality. (File Photo) His bakery business was based out of his house in T Nagar area. The advertisement that invited police action was meant to be circulated in social media groups targeting certain customers in the locality. (File Photo)

The owner of a city bakery has been arrested for an advertisement that claimed no Muslim staffers were involved in making its products. The advertisement for Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries, circulated in WhatsApp groups, said that the products were ‘made by Jains on order, no Muslim staff’.

The case registered suo motu by the police said the advertisement by the owner, 32-year-old Prasanth, portrayed Muslims in a bad light.

His bakery business was based out of his house in T Nagar area. The advertisement that invited police action was meant to be circulated in social media groups targeting certain customers in the locality.

“The bakery owners claimed that there were discussions criticising the presence of members of a certain community in preparing food. They also claimed that they were forced to put out the advertisement to retain their customer base after reports of incidents in which some of the Jain businesses in the city had lost customers for the same reason,” said an officer.

