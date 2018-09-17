Tamil Nadu: Auto driver manhandled for asking state BJP chief about fuel price

In the video, Kalidaas can be seen pushing the driver and slapping him. (Source: SNI screengrab) In the video, Kalidaas can be seen pushing the driver and slapping him. (Source: SNI screengrab)

In an unfortunate incident, an auto rickshaw driver was pushed and hit by BJP leader V Kalidass when he tried to ask question regarding fuel price to Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. The incident took place in Chennai’s Saidapet when Soundararajan was talking to reporters. The incident was captured on camera.

In the video, Soundararajan is seen addressing reporters after an event. While she is listening to a journalist’s question, a man dressed in khaki appears behind her and starts asking her about the rising cost of fuel. Soon, Kalidaas can be seen pushing the driver and slapping him.

#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Later talking to The News Minute, the auto driver said, “I am an auto driver. The rising fuel costs affect my life. When I heard her talking about the good deeds of the government, I thought I should ask her this, so I did. Because she is a VIP, I was slapped once.”

“Fuel costs are rising on a daily basis. If we fill our tanks for Rs 100, then we are paid the same for a ride and we are not able to make it back. We are filling our tank but not making any money with our labour. We are able to put food on the table every day only because I drive an auto. And the festival season is coming up so we have to drive extra to be able to afford new clothes,” he added.

Petrol cost in Chennai has gone up to Rs 85 per litre.

