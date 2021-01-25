scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read

Tamil Nadu elections: Stalin to begin the second leg of campaign from Jan 29

A form will be provided to people and they can submit their issues directly to Stalin who is scheduled to visit all the constituencies within a month. People who won’t be able to appear in person can log into www.stalinani.com or dial 9171091710 to submit their complaints.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Updated: January 25, 2021 3:55:21 pm
MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu assembly election, Tamil Nadu election campaign, Stalin Tamil Nadu election campaign, Stalin election campaign, Tamil Nadu election dmk campaign, indian expressStalin’s new initiative came after he completed similar campaigns like the ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ and ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ which according to DMK has helped more than one crore people in distress.

DMK leader MK Stalin Monday announced that his second leg of campaign for the upcoming Assembly election will begin on January 29 from Tiruvannamalai.

Addressing reporters outside the house of former DMK president late M Karunanidhi in Gopalapuram, Stalin said he will launch a special initiative ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency) through which he will address the public grievances across the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He added that if DMK comes in power, all these grievances will be addressed within 100 days.

A form will be provided to people and they can submit their issues directly to Stalin who is scheduled to visit all the constituencies within a month. People who won’t be able to appear in person can log into http://www.stalinani.com or dial 9171091710 to submit their complaints.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“A separate department will be set up to address these issues. This will be under my direct supervision. This will be aside from the already existing redressal departments in the governments. This will be my topmost priority. My government will solve these grievances within 100 days. I choose to announce this initiative from here (Kalaignar’s residence) because he did what he said. Following his footsteps, I will do what I say,” Stalin said.

Stalin’s new initiative came after he completed similar campaigns like the ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ and ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ which according to DMK has helped more than one crore people in distress.

The DMK leader further attacked the AIADMK government for not bringing development in the state. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Edappadi, Stalin said increasing the state’s debt to five lakh crore rupees, infiltrating corruption into all departments, losing the state’s rights to centre, unemployment, law, and order crisis are some of the achievements of the AIADMK government.

“No one is at peace under this government. From farmers to businessmen, from children to old-aged people, everyone is in distress. There is no development in any constituency. In the pandemic, the AIADMK government didn’t provide any help to the poor people unlike us who helped everyone even when we are not in power. Now the AIADMK government is providing 2,500 rupees because of the election,” Stalin added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement