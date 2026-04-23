Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges youth and women to set record as voting for 234 seats begins

Voting to begin shortly. (Source: Express Archives)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls has begun across all 234 constituencies. The polling exercise will determine the structure of the next state government, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The contest is primarily between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)led alliance and the Opposition, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)led front. Both alliances have largely banked on continuity, renominating nearly two-thirds of their sitting MLAs.

DMK vs AIADMK: This assembly elections feature a mix of political heavyweights and new entrants, shaping a closely watched contest. Chief Minister MK Stalin remains the central figure of the DMK-led alliance as it seeks to retain power, while AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading the opposition campaign from Edappadi. Udhayanidhi Stalin has turned up as a face of the DMK’s next generation, while actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting his first election. The contest is primarily between the DMK-led bloc and the AIADMK-led alliance aiming for a comeback. The DMK and its allies have announced 164 candidates out of 234 constituencies, with a strategy that includes fielding new faces in seats lost in 2021. The alliance also includes the DMDK, now led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, which has been allotted 10 seats. On the other side, the AIADMK is contesting 172 seats and has broadened its alliance by including TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, which is contesting 11 seats. The BJP has been allocated 33 seats, while the PMK which is now split into rival factions, is fielding candidates in 18 constituencies.

Story continues below this ad A look back at 2021 poll results: The DMK alliance bagged a big win in the previous Assembly elections. By winning 159 seats, the alliance easily crossed the majority mark of 118, ending the AIADMK’s decade-long rule. The DMK alone contested 188 seats and won 133, paving the way for MK Stalin to assume office as Chief Minister. The AIADMK-led alliance managed 75 seats, with the AIADMK itself winning 66 out of 191 seats, while its allies BJP and PMK secured 4 and 5 seats, respectively. The current election reflects continuity from that mandate. Around 98 sitting MLAs from the DMK alliance have been renominated, many of whom had secured strong vote shares and significant victory margins in 2021. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has responded to its past setbacks by reshuffling candidates and expanding its alliance base. Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 07:19 AM IST Tamil Nadu elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges youth and women to set record as voting for 234 seats begins Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged women and youth to vote in record numbers as polling begins in Tamil Nadu. "As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," he posted on X. As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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