Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners: Constituency-Wise, Seat-Wise Full List
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners Constituency-Wise, Seat-Wise: The results of the TN Assembly elections are being announced, with constituency-wise winners and party-wise seat tally emerging. Check the complete list of winners across all constituencies along with seat-wise results, party performance and latest updates.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners Constituency-Wise: The counting of votes for the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are underway. The election was contested on a total of 234 seats across the state. The single-phase polling was held on April 23, 2026, across 75,064 polling stations, with the state recording a historic voter turnout of approximately 85.1%. This was the highest ever recorded in an assembly election in Tamil Nadu.
The contest saw major alliances battling for power. On one side stands the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and other allies. Opposing them is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bhartiya Janata Party (AIADMK-BJP) alliance, which reunited in April 2025 with Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate. A prominent personality contesting in these elections is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that chose to contest solo across all 234 constituencies. Key leaders in the fray include incumbent Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK, and Vijay, the TVK chief contesting from the Perambur constituency.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More