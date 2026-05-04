Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners: Constituency-Wise, Seat-Wise Full List

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners Constituency-Wise, Seat-Wise: The results of the TN Assembly elections are being announced, with constituency-wise winners and party-wise seat tally emerging. Check the complete list of winners across all constituencies along with seat-wise results, party performance and latest updates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
8 min readUpdated: May 4, 2026 08:28 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026:Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Check constituency-wise, seat-wise and party-wise full list of winners and key updates.
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners Constituency-Wise: The counting of votes for the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are underway. The election was contested on a total of 234 seats across the state. The single-phase polling was held on April 23, 2026, across 75,064 polling stations, with the state recording a historic voter turnout of approximately 85.1%. This was the highest ever recorded in an assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

The contest saw major alliances battling for power. On one side stands the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and other allies. Opposing them is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bhartiya Janata Party (AIADMK-BJP) alliance, which reunited in April 2025 with Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate. A prominent personality contesting in these elections is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that chose to contest solo across all 234 constituencies. Key leaders in the fray include incumbent Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK, and Vijay, the TVK chief contesting from the Perambur constituency.

Here’s the full winners list:

 

Serial Number Constituency 2021 Winner 2021 Party 2026 Winner 2026 Party
1 Gummidipoondi Govindrajan T. J. DMK
2 Ponneri (SC) Durai Chandrasekar INC
3 Tiruttani S. Chandran DMK
4 Thiruvallur V. G. Raajendran DMK
5 Poonamallee (SC) A. Krishnaswamy DMK
6 Avadi S. M. Nasar DMK
7 Maduravoyal K. Ganapathy DMK
8 Ambattur Joseph Samuel DMK
9 Madavaram S. Sudharsanam DMK
10 Thiruvottiyur K. P. Shankar DMK
11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar J. J. Ebenezer DMK
12 Perambur R. D. Shekar DMK
13 Kolathur M. K. Stalin (Chief Minister) DMK
14 Villivakkam A. Vetriazhagan DMK
15 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC) P. Sivakumar DMK
16 Egmore (SC) I. Paranthamen DMK
17 Royapuram Idream R. Murthy DMK
18 Harbour P. K. Sekar Babu DMK
19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Udhayanidhi Stalin (Deputy CM) DMK
20 Thousand Lights Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan DMK
21 Anna Nagar M. K. Mohan DMK
22 Virugampakkam A. M. V. Prabhakara Raja DMK
23 Saidapet Ma. Subramanian DMK
24 Thiyagarayanagar J. Karunanithi DMK
25 Mylapore Dha. Velu DMK
26 Velachery J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana INC
27 Shozhinganallur S. Aravind Ramesh DMK
28 Alandur T. M. Anbarasan DMK
29 Sriperumbudur (SC) K. Selvaperunthagai INC
30 Pallavaram I. Karunanithi DMK
31 Tambaram S. R. Raja DMK
32 Chengalpattu M. Varalakshmi DMK
33 Thiruporur S. S. Balaji VCK
34 Cheyyur (SC) Panaiyur M. Babu VCK
35 Madurantakam (SC) Maragatham Kumaravel AIADMK
36 Uthiramerur K. Sundar DMK
37 Kancheepuram C. V. M. P. Ezhilarasan DMK
38 Arakkonam (SC) S. Ravi AIADMK
39 Sholinghur A. M. Munirathinam INC
40 Katpadi Duraimurugan DMK
41 Ranipet R. Gandhi DMK
42 Arcot J. L. Eswarappan DMK
43 Vellore P. Karthikeyan DMK
44 Anaikattu A. P. Nandakumar DMK
45 Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) M. Jagan Moorthy AIADMK (PBK)
46 Gudiyattam (SC) V. Amalu DMK
47 Vaniyambadi G. Sendhil Kumar AIADMK
48 Ambur A. C. Vilwanathan DMK
49 Jolarpet K. Devaraji DMK
50 Tirupattur A. Nallathambi DMK
51 Uthangarai (SC) T. M. Tamilselvam AIADMK
52 Bargur D. Mathiazhagan DMK
53 Krishnagiri K. Ashok Kumar AIADMK
54 Veppanahalli K. P. Munusamy AIADMK
55 Hosur Y. Prakaash DMK
56 Thalli T. Ramachandran CPI
57 Palacode K. P. Anbalagan AIADMK
58 Pennagaram G. K. Mani PMK
59 Dharmapuri S. P. Venkateshwaran PMK
60 Pappireddippatti A. Govindasamy AIADMK
61 Harur (SC) V. Sampathkumar AIADMK
62 Chengam (SC) M. P. Giri DMK
63 Tiruvannamalai E. V. Velu DMK
64 Kilpennathur K. Pitchandi DMK
65 Kalasapakkam P. S. T. Saravanan DMK
66 Polur S. S. Agri Krishnamurti AIADMK
67 Arani Sevvoor S. Ramachandran AIADMK
68 Cheyyar O. Jothi DMK
69 Vandavasi (SC) S. Ambeth Kumar DMK
70 Gingee K. S. Masthan DMK
71 Mailam C. Sivakumar PMK
72 Tindivanam (SC) P. Arjunnan AIADMK
73 Vanur (SC) M. Chakrapani AIADMK
74 Villupuram R. Lakshmanan DMK
75 Vikravandi Anniyur Siva @ Sivashanmugam A DMK
76 Tirukkoyilur K. Ponmudy DMK
77 Ulundurpettai A. J. Manikannan DMK
78 Rishivandiyam K. Karthikeyan DMK
79 Sankarapuram T. Udhayasuriyan DMK
80 Kallakurichi (SC) M. Senthilkumar AIADMK
81 Gangavalli (SC) A. Nallathambi AIADMK
82 Attur (SC) A. P. Jayasankaran AIADMK
83 Yercaud (ST) G. Chitra AIADMK
84 Omalur R. Mani AIADMK
85 Mettur S. Sadhasivam PMK
86 Edappadi Edappadi K. Palaniswami (LoP) AIADMK
87 Sankari S. Sundararajan AIADMK
88 Salem (West) R. Arul PMK
89 Salem (North) R. Rajendran DMK
90 Salem (South) E. Balasubramanian AIADMK
91 Veerapandi M. Rajamuthu AIADMK
92 Rasipuram (SC) Dr. M. Mathiventhan DMK
93 Senthamangalam (ST) K. Ponnusamy DMK
94 Namakkal P. Ramalingam DMK
95 Paramathi-Velur S. Sekar AIADMK
96 Tiruchengodu E. R. Eswaran DMK (KMDK)
97 Kumarapalayam P. Thangamani AIADMK
98 Erode (East) E. V. K. S. Elangovan INC
99 Erode (West) S. Muthusamy DMK
100 Modakkurichi C. Saraswathi BJP
101 Dharapuram (SC) Kayalvizhi Selvaraj DMK
102 Kangayam M. P. Saminathan DMK
103 Perundurai S. Jayakumar AIADMK
104 Bhavani K. C. Karuppannan AIADMK
105 Anthiyur A. G. Venkatachalam DMK
106 Gobichettipalayam K. A. Sengottaiyan AIADMK
107 Bhavanisagar (SC) A. Bannari AIADMK
108 Udhagamandalam R. Ganesh INC
109 Gudalur (SC) Pon Jayaseelan AIADMK
110 Coonoor K. Ramachandran DMK
111 Mettupalayam A. K. Selvaraj AIADMK
112 Avanashi (SC) P. Dhanapal AIADMK
113 Tiruppur (North) K. N. Vijaykumar AIADMK
114 Tiruppur (South) K. Selvaraj DMK
115 Palladam M. S. M. Anandan AIADMK
116 Sulur V. P. Kandhasamy AIADMK
117 Kavundampalayam G. Arunkumar AIADMK
118 Coimbatore (North) Amman Arjunan AIADMK
119 Thondamuthur S. P. Velumani AIADMK
120 Coimbatore (South) Vanathi Srinivasan BJP
121 Singanallur K. R. Jayaram AIADMK
122 Kinathukadavu S. Damodaran AIADMK
123 Pollachi Pollachi V. Jayaraman AIADMK
124 Valparai (SC) T. K. Amul Kandasami AIADMK
125 Udumalaipettai K. Radhakrishnan AIADMK
126 Madathukulam C. Mahendran AIADMK
127 Palani I. P. Senthil Kumar DMK
128 Oddanchatram R. Sakkarapani DMK
129 Athoor I. Periyasamy DMK
130 Nilakkottai (SC) S. Thenmozhi AIADMK
131 Natham R. Viswanathan AIADMK
132 Dindigul C. Sreenivasan AIADMK
133 Vedasandur S. Gandhirajan DMK
134 Aravakurichi R. Elango DMK
135 Karur V. Senthilbalaji DMK
136 Krishnarayapuram (SC) K. Sivagamasundari DMK
137 Kulithalai R. Manickam DMK
138 Manapparai P. Abdul Samad DMK (MMK)
139 Srirangam M. Palaniyandi DMK
140 Tiruchirappalli (West) K. N. Nehru DMK
141 Tiruchirappalli (East) Inigo Irudayaraj DMK
142 Thiruverumbur Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi DMK
143 Lalgudi A. Soundarapandian DMK
144 Manachanallur S. Kathiravan DMK
145 Musiri N. Thiyagarajan DMK
146 Thuraiyur (SC) S. Stalinkumar DMK
147 Perambalur (SC) M. Prabhakaran DMK
148 Kunnam S. S. Sivasankar DMK
149 Ariyalur K. Chinnappa DMK
150 Jayankondam Ka. So. Ka. Kannan DMK
151 Tittakudi (SC) C. V. Ganesan DMK
152 Vridhachalam R. Radhakrishnan INC
153 Neyveli Saba Rajendran DMK
154 Panruti T. Velmurugan DMK (TVK)
155 Cuddalore G. Iyappan DMK
156 Kurinjipadi M. R. K. Panneerselvam DMK
157 Bhuvanagiri A. Arunmozhithevan AIADMK
158 Chidambaram K. A. Pandian AIADMK
159 Kattumannarkoil (SC) M. Sinthaneiselvan VCK
160 Sirkazhi (SC) M. Panneerselvam DMK
161 Mayiladuthurai S. Rajakumar INC
162 Poompuhar Nivetha M. Murugan DMK
163 Nagapattinam Aloor Shanavas VCK
164 Kilvelur (SC) Nagai Mali CPI(M)
165 Vedaranyam O. S. Manian AIADMK
166 Thiruthuraipoondi (SC) K. Marimuthu CPI
167 Mannargudi T. R. B. Rajaa DMK
168 Thiruvarur K. Poondi Kalaivanan DMK
169 Nannilam R. Kamaraj AIADMK
170 Thiruvidaimarudur (SC) Govi. Chezhian DMK
171 Kumbakonam G. Anbalagan DMK
172 Papanasam Dr. M. H. Jawahirullah DMK (MMK)
173 Thiruvaiyaru Durai Chandrasekaran DMK
174 Thanjavur T. K. G. Neelamegam DMK
175 Orathanadu R. Vaithilingam AIADMK
176 Pattukkottai K. Annadurai DMK
177 Peravurani N. Ashokkumar DMK
178 Gandarvakkottai (SC) M. Chinnadurai CPI(M)
179 Viralimalai C. Vijayabaskar AIADMK
180 Pudukkottai V. Muthuraja DMK
181 Thirumayam S. Regupathy DMK
182 Alangudi Siva V. Meyyanathan DMK
183 Aranthangi T. Ramachandran INC
184 Karaikudi S. Mangudi INC
185 Tiruppathur KR. Periyakaruppan DMK
186 Sivaganga P. R. Senthilnathan AIADMK
187 Manamadurai (SC) Tamilarasi Ravikumar DMK
188 Melur P. Selvam (alias) Periyapullan AIADMK
189 Madurai East P. Moorthy DMK
190 Sholavandan (SC) A. Venkatesan DMK
191 Madurai North G. Thalapathi DMK
192 Madurai South M. Boominathan DMK (MDMK)
193 Madurai Central Palanivel Thiagarajan DMK
194 Madurai West K. Raju AIADMK
195 Thiruparankundram V. V. Rajan Chellappa AIADMK
196 Thirumangalam R. B. Udhayakumar AIADMK
197 Usilampatti P. Ayyappan AIADMK
198 Andipatti A. Maharajan DMK
199 Periyakulam (SC) K. S. Saravanakumar DMK
200 Bodinayakanur O. Panneerselvam AIADMK
201 Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan DMK
202 Rajapalayam S. Thangapandian DMK
203 Srivilliputhur (SC) E. M. Manthiramoorthi AIADMK
204 Sattur A. R. R. Raghuraman DMK
205 Sivakasi G. Ashokan INC
206 Virudhunagar A. R. R. Seenivasan DMK
207 Aruppukottai K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran DMK
208 Tiruchuli Thangam Thennarasu DMK
209 Paramakudi (SC) S. Murugesan DMK
210 Tiruvadanai S. Karumari DMK
211 Ramanathapuram Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam DMK
212 Mudukulathur R. Rajakannappan DMK
213 Vilathikulam G. V. Markandayan DMK
214 Thoothukkudi P. Geetha Jeevan DMK
215 Tiruchendur Anitha Radhakrishnan DMK
216 Srivaikuntam S. Amirtharaj INC
217 Ottapidaram (SC) M. C. Shanmugaiah DMK
218 Kovilpatti Kadambur C. Raju AIADMK
219 Sankarankovil (SC) E. Raja DMK
220 Vasudevanallur (SC) Sadhan Thirumalaikumar DMK (MDMK)
221 Kadayanallur C. Krishnamurthy AIADMK
222 Tenkasi S. Palani Nadar INC
223 Alangulam P. H. Manoj Pandian AIADMK
224 Tirunelveli Nainar Nagendran BJP
225 Ambasamudram E. Subbaiah AIADMK
226 Palayamkottai M. Abdul Wahab DMK
227 Nanguneri Ruby R. Manoharan INC
228 Radhapuram M. Appavu (Speaker) DMK
229 Kanniyakumari N. Thalavai Sundaram AIADMK
230 Nagercoil M. R. Gandhi BJP
231 Colachel J. G. Prince INC
232 Padmanabhapuram T. Mano Thangaraj DMK
233 Vilavancode Tharahai Cuthbert INC
234 Killiyoor S. Rajesh Kumar INC

(Nityanjali Bulsu is an intern with Indianexpress.com)

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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