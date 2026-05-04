Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners: Constituency-Wise, Seat-Wise Full List

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Winners Constituency-Wise: The counting of votes for the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are underway. The election was contested on a total of 234 seats across the state. The single-phase polling was held on April 23, 2026, across 75,064 polling stations, with the state recording a historic voter turnout of approximately 85.1%. This was the highest ever recorded in an assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

The contest saw major alliances battling for power. On one side stands the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and other allies. Opposing them is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bhartiya Janata Party (AIADMK-BJP) alliance, which reunited in April 2025 with Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate. A prominent personality contesting in these elections is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that chose to contest solo across all 234 constituencies. Key leaders in the fray include incumbent Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK, and Vijay, the TVK chief contesting from the Perambur constituency.