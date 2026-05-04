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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK eyes second term as TVK tests waters; counting to begin shortly

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Counting Updates: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23, recording a historic 85.1 per cent voter turnout, the highest since Independence

Contenders: DMK-led alliance looks to hold its ground, AIADMK aims to claw its way back after its 2021 defeat and actor Vijay’s TVK, the surprise entrant.Contenders: DMK-led alliance looks to hold its ground, AIADMK aims to claw its way back after its 2021 defeat and actor Vijay’s TVK, the surprise entrant.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu’s verdict day brings a familiar face-off with a hint of disruption. Counting for all 234 Assembly seats begins at 8 am today (Monday). The contenders: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance looks to hold its ground, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) aims to claw its way back after its 2021 defeat and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) tests whether the state is ready to move beyond its two-party pattern.

Record turnout, high stakes: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23, recording a historic 85.1 per cent voter turnout, the highest since Independence. More than 5.7 crore voters cast their ballots across more than 75,000 polling stations, deciding the fate of over 4,000 candidates. The electorate included over 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and more than 7,700 third-gender voters. The surge in turnout signals strong mobilisation, but whether it benefits the incumbent or fuels anti-incumbency will only become clear as counting progresses.

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What do exit polls predict? Despite some anti-incumbency noise, most polls favour the DMK. Matrize’s exit poll projected the DMK-led alliance at 122-132 seats, with the AIADMK-NDA alliance at 87-100 and TVK at 10-12. However, Axis My India is projecting Vijay’s TVK as the single largest party, getting between 98 and 120 seats.

Previously, in 2021 Assembly Elections: The DMK alliance swept the previous Assembly elections, winning 159 seats and comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118, ending AIADMK’s decade-long rule. The DMK alone contested 188 seats and won 133, paving the way for M K Stalin to become Chief Minister. The AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats, with the AIADMK itself winning 66 of 191 seats, while allies BJP and PMK, secured 4 and 5 seats, respectively.

Live Updates
May 4, 2026 05:44 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What pollsters predicted?

Most exit polls released last Wednesday evening predicted an edge for the ruling DMK-led alliance, while two polls projected an AIADMK comeback. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the most uncertain variable in the contest, with one poll even predicting that the party may cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Poll of Polls placed the DMK at 112–129 seats, the AIADMK at 86–103, TVK at 13–19 and others at 1–5, suggesting a close contest in which the ruling alliance may still have a route to majority, but without the sweep projected by some individual surveys.

The widest pro-DMK projection came from Praja Poll, which gave the ruling side 148–168 seats and the AIADMK 61–81. It gave no seats to TVK and 1–9 to others.

P-Marq projected a DMK win with 125–145 seats, the AIADMK at 65–85, TVK at 16–26, and others at 1–6.

May 4, 2026 05:41 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What an AIADMK victory could mean

An AIADMK victory presents its own set of concerns. Since Jayalalithaa’s passing, the party has struggled to recover organisational coherence and ideological clarity. Under Palaniswami, it projects administrative stability, but the absence of a commanding central figure constrains authority while factional undercurrents persist.

More significantly, the AIADMK‘s alignment with the BJP is a structural concession, not a tactical arrangement — one that dilutes its Dravidian autonomy. For a party that once maintained deliberate distance from the saffron apparatus, the partnership arrived with quiet inevitability. Palaniswami may insist Dravidian principles will hold, but the BJP’s appetite for Tamil Nadu, a state it has never meaningfully penetrated, is unlikely to be satisfied with a ceremonial role. Governance risks are being shaped by pressures external to the state’s political ethos. An AIADMK government may offer continuity, but without the authority or independence that once defined it.

May 4, 2026 05:38 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What a DMK victory could mean

A DMK victory would, above all, signify continuity. Under M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as one of India’s better-governed states, with double-digit growth, visible welfare delivery, and a consistent assertion of state autonomy. In the present political climate, that continuity carries its own strategic value.

However, continuity risks hardening into stagnation. The DMK’s sustained confrontation with the Union government, while ideologically coherent, risks reducing governance to a theatre of resistance. Structural reforms in education, industrial job creation, and urban planning have remained secondary to distributive politics, raising legitimate questions about long-term fiscal sustainability. More troubling is the continued centralisation of power within the party’s top leadership, alongside persistent concerns about women’s safety, rising drug use, and chronic urban governance deficits. A renewed mandate would signal stability, but also the creeping complacency.

May 4, 2026 05:36 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Which are the key seats, contenders

Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur, a constituency that has remained a DMK stronghold since 2011, when Stalin first won from the seat.

Stalin is facing AIADMK’s Santhana Krishnan. In 2021, he secured a major victory of around 1 lakh votes against AIADMK’s Aadhi Rajaram.

Udhaya: Son, deputy CM, contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni against AIADMK’s Aadhi Rajaram

Thalapathy: Thiruchirapalli East, Perambur

EPS: Edappadi in Salem

OPS: DMK boy now, Bodinayakkanur

Nainar Nagendran: BJP prez, Sattur. 2021 he won from Tirunelveli

Seeman, Ramadoss, Tamilisai, Premalatha

May 4, 2026 05:34 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: A look at the turnout and what it could mean

Tamil Nadu recorded a 85.1% turnout(the highest since Independence) signalling strong voter mobilisation across the state. A high turnout can cut either way in Tamil Nadu, boosting incumbents in some elections, and aiding challengers in others.

All arrangements are in place, including a comprehensive three-tier security plan, for counting of votes today at the 62 designated counting centres across the state, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik said.

Parties in the fray: The DMK-led alliance is looking to defend its 2021 tally of 159 seats, a result that ended the AIADMK’s decade-long rule. After its 2021 defeat, the AIADMK has reshuffled candidates and expanded alliances in a bid to regain lost ground. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting its first Assembly election, positioning itself as an alternative to the state’s two dominant fronts.

TVK the wildcard

Most exit polls have projected an edge for the DMK-led alliance, placing it ahead of the AIADMK-NDA combine.

The halfway mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is 118, the number to watch as early leads start to come in. In a notable outlier, Axis My India has projected TVK as the single largest party — a scenario that would significantly alter the state’s political landscape.

May 4, 2026 05:33 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu’s verdict day is here!

Good morning and welcome. Tamil Nadu’s verdict day is here! As counting for the state’s 234 seats begins at 8am, we’ll bring you the latest trends and results as they come in.

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