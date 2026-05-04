Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK eyes second term as TVK tests waters; counting to begin shortly

May 4, 2026 05:44 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What pollsters predicted?

Most exit polls released last Wednesday evening predicted an edge for the ruling DMK-led alliance, while two polls projected an AIADMK comeback. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the most uncertain variable in the contest, with one poll even predicting that the party may cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Poll of Polls placed the DMK at 112–129 seats, the AIADMK at 86–103, TVK at 13–19 and others at 1–5, suggesting a close contest in which the ruling alliance may still have a route to majority, but without the sweep projected by some individual surveys.

The widest pro-DMK projection came from Praja Poll, which gave the ruling side 148–168 seats and the AIADMK 61–81. It gave no seats to TVK and 1–9 to others.

P-Marq projected a DMK win with 125–145 seats, the AIADMK at 65–85, TVK at 16–26, and others at 1–6.