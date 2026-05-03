Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Will DMK retain power amid Vijay’s TVK entry?

Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will being at 8am.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 will take place on May 4. This follows the single-phase polling held on April 23, which recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.1 per cent — the highest in the state’s electoral history since Independence.

Who’s in the fray?: The battle for the 234-seat Assembly sees the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), under Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking a second consecutive term. They are challenged by the reunited AIADMK-BJP alliance, which named Edappadi K Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate. Adding a new dimension to the state’s traditionally bipolar politics is actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). TVK chose to contest from all constituencies, with Vijay the solo contender.

Story continues below this ad The magic number: To emerge victorious in election, a party needs to have a total of 118 seats. In the previous assembly elections of 2021, DMK, led by MK Stalin, won a total of 133 seats, with AIAMDK falling significantly behind with 66 seats. According to the majority of exit polls, such as P Marq, Matrize, and Chanakya, the DMK is expected to have a strong lead over other parties, with an edge of 120-145 seats. Next in line, AIADMK, with expected seats ranging from 60-100. However, one major poll predicted an upset for the DMK, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party. As strong rooms remain under heavy security, all eyes are now on the May 4 counting date to find out the people’s verdict. Live Updates May 3, 2026 07:02 PM IST Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Highest voter turnout in Karur with 93.41 per cent The Election Commission of India has released the final voter turnout figures for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A total of 4.87 crore votes were cast, with overall turnout at 85.10 per cent. Out of this, 2.52 crore were women voters and 2.35 crore were men. There were also 4,517 transgender voters. Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent. Veerapandi in Salem district followed closely with 93.36 per cent. The lowest turnout was seen in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district, at 71.26 per cent.

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