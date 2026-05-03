Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Will DMK retain power amid Vijay’s TVK entry?

Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will being at 8am.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 will take place on May 4. This follows the single-phase polling held on April 23, which recorded a historic voter turnout of 85.1 per cent — the highest in the state’s electoral history since Independence.
Who’s in the fray?: The battle for the 234-seat Assembly sees the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), under Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking a second consecutive term. They are challenged by the reunited AIADMK-BJP alliance, which named Edappadi K Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate. Adding a new dimension to the state’s traditionally bipolar politics is actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). TVK chose to contest from all constituencies, with Vijay the solo contender.
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The magic number: To emerge victorious in election, a party needs to have a total of 118 seats. In the previous assembly elections of 2021, DMK, led by MK Stalin, won a total of 133 seats, with AIAMDK falling significantly behind with 66 seats.
According to the majority of exit polls, such as P Marq, Matrize, and Chanakya, the DMK is expected to have a strong lead over other parties, with an edge of 120-145 seats. Next in line, AIADMK, with expected seats ranging from 60-100. However, one major poll predicted an upset for the DMK, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party. As strong rooms remain under heavy security, all eyes are now on the May 4 counting date to find out the people’s verdict.
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