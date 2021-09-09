Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin promises to live-telecast assembly proceedings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the government would live-telecast Assembly proceedings following a public outcry demanding the same.

In a reply to Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Assembly debate on the demand for grants for a couple of government departments, Stalin said the proceedings will be live-telecast once the session commences at the Fort St George Campus.

Due to Covid-19, the assembly proceedings are currently taking place at the Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai as Fort St George lacked space to maintain physical distancing among legislators. The ongoing budget session of the Tamil Nadu assembly is set to be completed on September 13.

Stalin’s announcement in the Assembly was one of the poll promises he made ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. “Live-telecasting Assembly sessions has been our demand for the last 10 years but the previous government failed to implement it. We had included the same as a promise in our election manifesto. Since the Assembly proceedings are taking place in Kalaivanar Arangam, we are not able to implement it, but definitely, once when the session commences at Fort St.George, we will make arrangements to live-telecast the session,” Stalin said.