Tamil Nadu announces solatium for kin of doctors who died of Covid

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the 43 doctors who died of Covid-19 over the past one year.

The government also announced cash incentives for health workers in the government sector. A statement said the incentives would be for the period April to June — Rs 30,000 for doctors, Rs 20,000 for nurses, PG students and trainee doctors, and Rs 15,000 for all other health staff.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1.62 lakh active Covid-19 cases and 298 deaths, with Chennai accounting for 34,992 virus cases and 92 fatalities.

With Chennai seeing the highest viral caseload in the state, the city corporation issued a notification inviting applications from final-year MBBS students as part of recruiting 300 temporary doctors for a period of three months. While the wages being offered are Rs 40,000 per month, the recruitment notification reminds that the job will not be made permanent and that they also should be given a written undertaking about their decision to volunteer for the post.

The hurried recruitment drive, part of a new strategy being devised by the Greater Chennai City Corporation, is meant to be completed in a day to deploy all 300 final-year MBBS students in the city’s health systems from May 14.