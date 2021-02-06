scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Tamil Nadu announces crop loan waiver worth Rs 12k-crore

Speaking at the state Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the waiver will be “enforced immediately”, adding that the government will facilitate and ensure cultivation work without obstacles over the course of the year.

By: Express News Service | Chennai | February 6, 2021 3:09:29 am
Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu cm, Tamil Nadu assembly polls, tamil nadu crop loan waiver, indian express newsTamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday announced a waiver of Rs 12,110 crore of crop loans outstanding in cooperative banks. The move is expected to benefit 16.43 lakh farmers in the state, he said.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Palaniswami said the waiver will be “enforced immediately”, adding that the government will facilitate and ensure cultivation work without obstacles over the course of the year.

Farmers faced travails due to Covid-19, back-to-back cyclones Nivar and Burevi, and unseasonal rains that caused heavy damage to crops ready for harvest, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Palaniswami also took a dig at the DMK, which had promised a similar waiver during the 2019 Parliamentary polls. “DMK forgot the promises soon after it won the polls,” he said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He said his government has already disbursed relief worth Rs 1,717 crore to more than 16.43 lakh farmers whose crops were affected by the heavy rain in 2019-20.

He added that the government order on the crop loan waiver will be issued soon and financial allocation for the same will be made in the 2021-22 Budget. Palaniswami said it was successive AIADMK governments that played a key role in alleviating farmers’ problems and recalled the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s decision to waive crop loans worth Rs 5,318 crore after she won the election in 2016.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement