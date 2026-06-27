After Tamil Nadu gas leak, Jharkhand workers allege confinement – ‘Desperate to go home’

Nearly a week after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu claimed 15 lives, around 40 Adivasi workers from Jharkhand employed at the factory have alleged they have been confined to a private marriage hall by the district administration since the day of the incident. The allegations have prompted the Jharkhand government’s intervention.

The June 21 ammonia leak at St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur district has so far affected 83 workers. While 28 have been discharged, 40 remain under treatment, including two on ventilator support, nine on oxygen support and 29 reported to be stable. The death toll has risen to 15 after Preeti Devi from Dhanbad district died on June 26.

Among those waiting to return home is Bablu Kumar (20), from Dhanbad district, who alleged that nearly 42 workers from Jharkhand have been staying in the private building, around 10 km from the factory, since the day of the incident.

“We are getting food and there is no problem with that, but we are not allowed to leave. There is no reason for our confinement. More than 25 police personnel are deployed outside the building. My wife is still admitted to the hospital. Whenever I have to meet her, the police accompany me, allow me to meet her for a few minutes and then bring me back. We want to return home,” he alleged.

Chundri Pingua (18), from West Singhbhum district, had travelled to Tamil Nadu with her elder sister in search of work.

“We have been kept here for the last one week. I don’t know why we are being kept in this marriage hall. I just want to get out of here and return home. What is the reason behind keeping us like this? Why are we not free to move?” Chundri told The Indian Express.

Mukesh Kumar, from Gomoh in Dhanbad district, said the workers had been told they would be allowed to leave only after coordination with the Jharkhand government.

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“We were moved here on the day of the incident. Around 60-70 workers from Odisha have already been taken back after their state government coordinated with the Tamil Nadu administration. Over 70 workers from Assam are also being facilitated. We are waiting for the Jharkhand government. We only want to go back home,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiruvallur District Collector S. Kavitha confirmed Preeti Devi’s death. She said the district administration is coordinating with the Jharkhand Labour Department and that the body will be airlifted to Jharkhand Saturday or Sunday after her family completes the identification formalities.

On the workers’ movement, the collector said they would all be sent home soon.

Shikha Lakra from the State Migrant Workers Cell told The Indian Express that the department was in touch with the Tamil Nadu administration.

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“We are coordinating with the authorities there. We expect to bring back all the Jharkhand workers by Monday,” Lakra said.

The workers, however, said they also want the company and the authorities to ensure that those affected by the gas leak receive compensation and that their pending wages are cleared before they leave Tamil Nadu.

Of the 15 victims, 12 are from Odisha, two from Assam and one from Jharkhand.