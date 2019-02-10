Tamil Nadu: AMMK leaders join AIADMK

Organising secretary of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK Chinnadurai, along with his 100 supporters, joined the AIADMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami here Sunday.

Palaniswami was on his way to Tirupur to participate in a function wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for various welfare schemes for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Chinnadurai, along with six other office-bearers and workers, met Palaniswami at the airport here and he welcomed them to the AIADMK fold, party sources said.