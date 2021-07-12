Tamil Nadu all-party meeting urges Union Government not to permit Karnataka build dam at Mekedatu

All parties demand that no constructions should be made at Mekedatu without the approval of lower riparian states as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the Union government not to give Karnataka clearance to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. The representatives of all legislature parties unanimously passed three resolutions in the meeting at the secretariat.

“No constructions should be made at Mekedatu without the approval of lower riparian states as per the Supreme Court order. The Karnataka government’s efforts to construct the dam against the Supreme Court order is highly condemnable. The project would affect the Tamil Nadu farmer’s from getting the required water,” the resolution read.

It added that such an attempt by the Karnataka government to act against the Supreme Court order is a challenge to the Indian constitution and hence no Union Government department should provide any permission to the project.

In another resolution, it was said that all legislature parties would express full support and cooperation to the government in halting the project. Further, the state government said as a step to reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu on this issue, representatives of all parties will go to New Delhi to discuss the issue with the Union Government.

The government said it would take all legal options like addressing the pending cases in the Supreme Court and other required efforts to prevent the project.

In the meeting, on behalf of DMK, Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi participated. Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar, Manoj Pandian, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MP D Ravikumar, PMK president GK Mani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader KS Alagiri, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, VP Duraisamy, left party leaders K Balakrishnan, R Mutharasan, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan also participated.

Addressing the reporters, Tirumavalavan said all the 40 Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would raise the issue in the upcoming parliament session.