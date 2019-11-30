Tamil Nadu actor Radha Ravi jumps ship again, joins BJP ahead of Assembly elections

Actor and former Saidapet MLA Radha Ravi, 67, has once again shifted base. On Saturday, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who was in Chennai for a one day visit to Tamil Nadu to unveil the foundation stones for party offices in 15 districts and to address party workers.

Hailing from a hardcore Dravidian family, Radha Ravi is known for altering his stand. He started out his career in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), before setting foot in the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) when Vaiko split from the former to form his own party. After a short stint in MDMK, Ravi returned to DMK. He joined the AIADMK in the 2000s in presence of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. He was elected for one term from the Saidapet constituency on an AIADMK ticket during the 2002 Tamil Nadu Assembly bye-elections.

In 2017, Ravi left AIADMK and rejoined DMK. Two years later in 2019, Radha Ravi made sexist remarks about actor Nayanthara during the audio launch of her movie. Ravi’s remark about the actress drew sharp criticism from various sectors.

In a statement announcing Ravi’s suspension from all party posts, DMK party general secretary K Anbazhagan said the comments were unacceptable for the DMK and that Ravi was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it. Following this, Radha Ravi quit DMK and joined AIADMK in June.

Now, five months later, ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ravi has once again shifted his base and has joined the BJP. A lawyer turned actor, Radha Ravi is the son of veteran Tamil actor and politician M R Radha. A former chief member of the Tamil Nadu Film Artist Association, Ravi is currently the president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Association.